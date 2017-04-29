Watertown softball team retires Wilson’s number

Wilson, 16, was a member of the Tigerette softball team before her untimely death following a late January automobile accident. She and two other friends were riding in the back of a pickup truck when the truck rounded a curve, and Wilson fell out of the bed.

The following day, she was removed from life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. When news of Wilson’s death hit Watertown High School, students were quick to honor her life. They wore camouflage and set up a GoFundMe page for Wilson’s family.

Friday’s retirement of Wilson’s No. 12 jersey was the latest in a flurry of support for her family, said Wilson’s mother, Dusty Huff.

“I’ve never lived in a community as supportive as Watertown,” Huff said. “All the calls, texts and everything have been wonderful. Watertown is a unique community. That’s for sure.”

The softball team presented Huff, along with Wilson’s sister, Kayla, with a framed No. 12 jersey. Even players and coaches from Watertown’s opponent Friday afternoon, Smith County, presented Huff with an autographed softball and a softball in the shape of a rose.