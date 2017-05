The Lady Lions scored six times in the third inning to break the game open.

Frankie McDaniel drove in both Friendship runs on two singles. Cloe Smith and Anna Taylor also singled.

Annabelle Cooksey and Deshea Oakley combined for three strikeouts in the circle for the Lady Commanders.

Friendship will celebrate Eighth-Grade Night at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when Winfree Bryant comes to FCS.