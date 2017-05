The host Tigerettes scored their run in the bottom of the first when McKenna George drove in Ridge Morgan.

Alicia House pitched the first 1 1/3 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits before Sydney Murrell worked the remaining 5 2/3, surrendering five runs (two earned) on eight hits.

Watertown totaled four hits, including three by leadoff batter Kaleigha Carter.