Lady Avs rally from double-digit deficit to win finale over Friendship

The Lady Commanders led 12-1 through three innings. But Winfree Bryant scored four in the fourth and 13 in the fifth.

Alaina Smith’s fifth home run, with Kendall Arnold on base, ignited Winfree Bryant’s rally in the fourth and was the third straight game in which she went deep.

Singles by Hannah Breedlove, Emma Claire Minter and Addie Grace Porter sandwiched around a Carissa Ball triple brought the Lady Aviators to within a run. Harris’ two0-run double put the visitors in front. Minter capped the inning with a three-run inside-the-park homer.

Arnold, Breedlove, Miner, Harris, Smith, Porter and Carissa Ball each banged out two of Winfree Bryant’s 16 hits. Porter tripled while Savannah Seay and Smith doubled

Minter pitched the third and fourth innings in relief of starter Ball to get the win. Ball returned to the circle in the circle.

Eighth-graders Mattie Smith and Anna Taylor each drove in three Friendship runs on two singles. Classmate Annabelle Cooksey singled and drove in a run on a single. Among the underclassmen, Frankie McDaniel doubled as she and Allyson Stallworth singled and knocked in a run. Deshea Oakley and Cloe Smith also picked up an RBI apiece.

In Friendship’s 13-3 loss at Winfree Bryant on Tuesday, the Lady Commanders jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning before the Lady Aviators turned momentum around with five in the bottom half.

Oakley and Cloe Smith had two singles each for Friendship while Stallworth and Destiny Henderson singled and drove in a run apiece. Cooksey also singled.

Kristen Smith struck out two from the circle.