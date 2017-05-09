CU signs Florida native Del Valle

The St. Cloud, Fla., native batted .336 with seven doubles, 29 RBIs and 28 runs scored in 56 games this season at SPC. She also walked 18 times and was hit by the pitch 14 times for a .443 on-base percentage. She made one error in 195 total chances from her catching position as well, earning First Team All-Conference honors.

As a freshman she posted a .317 batting average with eight doubles, 25 RBIs and 23 runs scored in 58 contests, garnering Second Team All-Conference recognition.

Del Valle was a three-year letterwinner in softball and basketball at St. Cloud High School, receiving All-Conference accolades in softball as a senior. She is the daughter of Pedro Del Valle and Angelica Reyes.

Del Valle joins Paige Robinson (Wilson Central), Kayla Rainey (Madison), Brice Dabbs (Friendship Christian), Keyley Caplinger (Auburntown), Callie Perkins (Huntland), Hope Titchbourne (Bozeman, Mont.), Sydney Adkins (LaFayette, Ga.), Ashley Faught (Union City) and Shelby Phelps (Owensboro, Ky.) in this year’s recruiting class.