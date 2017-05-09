Outdoors notebook

This will be the final tournament before membership closes for 2017. The tournaments are held year-round on Old Hickory and Percy Priest lakes.

For information about the tournaments, and how to become a member, visit the organization’s website.

Trap shoot: Danny Shaw shot a near-perfect round of 49 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club. John Hess took Senior honors with a 47.

For information about the Gun Club activities contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

Kayak warning: The woman who drowned in Dale Hollow Lake last week after her kayak capsized was not wearing a life jacket as required, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Although kayaks are not covered by all the regulations as other craft, each passenger in one is required to have a life jacket aboard.

Due to the explosion in popularity of kayaking, some regulations about their operation – including the use of night lights -- are being clarified and tightened.

Outdoors woman workshop: The annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop will be held June 2-4 in Crossville.

The workshop, organized by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, offers instruction to women in a wide array of outdoors activities. It is open to women 18 and older.

For details on classes and registration visit tnwildlife.org.

Friends of NRA tickets: Advance tickets are available for the June 3 Friends of NRA banquet and fundraiser at the Ward Agricultural Center. They can be purchased at the Reloaders Bench in Mt. Juliet or the Gun Room in Lebanon. Any remaining tickets can be purchased at the door.

The Wilson County chapter of Friends of NRA has been recognized as one of the most active and successful in the nation in recent years. Funds generated by the event's ticket sales and auction support the shooting sports, Second Amendment issues and Eddie Eagle gun safety programs for school-age youngsters.

Much of the auctioned merchandise is donated by local businesses and individuals, with the majority of the proceeds going to county programs.

For additional information contact Lisa Kirkus at 615-414-6120 or lisakirkus@charter.net.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

May 14: turkey season ends

May 13-June 11: spring squirrel season

June 3: Friends of NRA fundraiser

June 10-16: Free Fishing Week

