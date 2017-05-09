Portland drops Lady Devils into loser’s bracket

The Lady Devils committed three of their four errors in the first inning as Portland grabbed a 4-0 lead against Brianna Nagelhout, who lasted four innings. The Lady Panthers put Lebanon away with six in the sixth as half of their total runs were unearned.

Portland advanced to Thursday’s winner’s bracket final at Vol State against Hendersonville. Lebanon will bring a 17-16-1 record into Wednesday’s elimination game against Wilson Central at Triple Creek. Mt. Juliet, which ousted Station Camp with an 11-1 win Tuesday, will take on Gallatin on an adjacent field at the same time. Wednesday’s winners will advance to Thursday as the tournament shifts to Vol State.

Madi Kimble singled in Lebanon’s first run in the second inning and Brittany Harris had the other RBI on a sixth-inning fielder’s choice. Nagelhout tripled and singled while Morgan Jones and Bailey Lasater singled.