Tuesday night LGSA results

10-UNDER

Straight Shot 12, Vibe Auto 5

Laina Knight drove in four Straight Shot runs on a homer, triple and double. Emmy Pitt doubled twice while Avery Haymans singled twice and Harley Brader once. Knight also struck out eight batters from the circle.

8-UNDER

Lester Digital 13, Wilson Bank & Trust 9

Olivia Lester homered twice and singled for Lester Digital. Alyssa Wood singled as she and Harlie Phillips each doubled twice. Avery Taylor singled twice and Courtney Bruce once as they and Robby Noel doubled. Lillian Fulton singled twice and Emma Broomfield and Marleigh Gray once apiece.

Analyn McKernie doubled for Wilson Bank. Kole Kamm singled three times; Bre Kirkendoll, Julianna Pruitt, Jadan Warmath and Molly Followill twice each and Carolyn Natte, Marlie Beaty and Rylee Rogers once apiece.

Just Box It 12, Milliken Roofing 3

Callie Dillard singled twice and homered for Just Box It while Cassi Hayes doubled and singled. Kate Bone, Baylin Cox, Teagan Fetcho and Jordan Hawkins each singled three times; Mikayla Hubbard, Kailyn Roberts and Autumn Sweatt twice apiece and Emmy Lindsey and Alayna Scott once each.

Ky’Leigh Chandler and Adilynn Harris tripled and singled for Milliken while Lexi Simpson doubled. Sophie Bayes, Londen Bridgers, Haven Risner and Abby Smith singled.

6-UNDER

Gypsy Jo’s 16, All Around Home Repair 6

Carlie Maynard homered, doubled and singled for Gypsy Jo’s while Cami Dockins singled twice and tripled. Hadley Hays had two doubles and Anniston Smith, Rylee Stanley and McKenzie Jo Thompson one each as all four singled. Halle Bond, Hope Judd and Bella Mota each singled twice and Alivia Weir once.

Delaney Vaughn drove in four All Around runs on a triple and a double. Ansleigh Gray, Kaylee Anne Tomlinson and Jayla Wofford singled as they and Anna Kate Potter doubled. Crimson Hicks had three singles, Mallory Evetts two and Exzari’Yah Cason-Bailey one.

Spiral Systems 8, Ligon & Bobo 7

Ealyn Burton tripled and doubled for Spiral while Kacie Rose singled as she, Makenna Lee and Cadence Malave doubled. Alivia Lattimore singled twice and Raelynn Ashley, Alaysia Bennett, Adollyne Lalka-Hill and Sadie Mosley once each.

Adalynn Morris tripled and singled for Ligon & Bobo while Kinsley Schwend singled as she and Gwendolyn Ash doubled. Nataliyah Dowell singled three times; Tatum Estes, Paisleigh Guy and London Langford twice each and Olivia Edwards, Makenna Guy and Lillie Plotts once apiece.

PEE WEE

Cedarstone Bank vs. SEI

Anna Tyree doubled and singled for Cedarstone. Hadleigh Gant, Karleigh Hollis, Morgan McCauley, Raelynn Parsley, Leiah Rush, Stella Scott, Aubrey Smith and Ellison Smith each singled twice and Isabelle Goad-Hodge once.

Airyn Harris had two singles and Harper Hall and Jenna Pruitt one each for SEI.