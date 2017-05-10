Watertown rallies to reach region tournament

The Tigerettes scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead, capping a rally from a 10-6 deficit going into the sixth.

Top-seeded Goodpasture took the district championship (the Lady Cougars’ last 8-A crown before moving to Division II next year) with an 8-7 win, but Watertown will play on the road next Monday in the regional.

Alicia House pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief of starter Sydney Murrell, holding Gordonsville to a run on a hit to give Watertown’s offense a chance to rally.

Watertown jumped to a 4-0 lead in the second inning. But Gordonsville scored seven in the fourth to go up 9-4.

Aaron Cherry homered and Amber Wright singled as both drove in two runs for Watertown. Kaleigha Carter tripled. Ridge Morgan singled twice as she and Ashlea Dickens doubled.

Watertown answered Goodpasture’s four-run third inning with four in the fourth to take a 6-5 edge. But the Lady Cougars got two in the bottom of the fourth and one in the fifth while the Tigerettes could only respond with one in the seventh.

Jada Moss drove in three Watertown runs on a double and single from the No. 9 hole. Carter and Wright doubled.