LGSA Thursday night results

14-UNDER

Bridgepoint Surveying 6, Superior 4

Paige Potter tripled as she, Julia Boyd and Annalee Gravely singled for Bridgepoint.

Ellie Brinkman, Savannah Kennedy and Makayla Thompson singled for Superior. Taylor Haymans struck out seven batters.

Dick’s Sporting Goods 11, Blackwell Realty 6

Delisha Kirkendoll and Gracie Netherton each homered and drove in three runs for Dick’s. Addison Thiele and Lexie Western singled.

Jessica Rockhill homered, Hanna Short doubled and Mya Kees and Serinity Scales singled for Blackwell.

10-UNDER

State Farm-Jeff Gannon 7, Lebanon Monument 1

Bailey Shepard tripled and singled for State Farm and also struck out 10.

McKenzie Jordan and Kylee Stafford singled for Lebanon Monument. Annalise Meckenburg struck out seven batters.

Montgomery Appraisal 10, Adams Lawncare 9

Kelsey Haley tripled, Jaden Harris doubled and Addalyn Hulse singled for Montgomery.

Liberty Hill and Maci Hodge singled for Adams.

Straight Shot 10, Terry Horne CPA 5

Laina Knight tripled as she and Mikah Riggan each singled twice and Avery Haymans and Maddye McKenzie once apiece for Straight Shot. Knight also struck out seven batters in three innings.

Savannah Warren doubled and Adeline Smith singled for Terry Horne. Alyssa Horne struck out eight batters.