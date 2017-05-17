Lady Bears sent to Brentwood with 11-1 loss at Henry County

The Lady Bears will return to the road at 5 p.m. Friday with a 25-15 record to visit Brentwood, which improved to 29-9-2 with an 11-1 drubbing of Dickson County. Like most of Mt. Juliet’s players, Lady Bruin coach Erica Powell grew up playing in the Mt. Juliet youth leagues before playing high school ball, and later coaching, at Friendship Christian, where she became that school’s first Division I scholarship player, to Troy, two decades ago.

The Lady Patriots pounced on Mt. Juliet early, grabbing a 7-1 lead through two innings. They added two more in the third and run-ruled the Lady Bears with two in the fifth.

“They hit it, top to bottom,” Mt. Juliet coach Brad Rowlett said of the Lady Patriots. “Everything that could go wrong did go wrong. They were the better team.

“Their shortstop is committed to UT and they have a couple of other girls who look Division I to me. They were pretty experienced, four or five seniors. We got exposed with our youth.”

Mt. Juliet did draw first blood when Camryn Cernuto singled to open the game, moved up on Kyli Biggs’ sacrifice bunt and scored on Tyffany Cargile’s groundout to second.

But Henry County got that score back with 200-percent interest in the bottom half to go up 3-1. With four more in the second, the rout was on.

Friendship at USJ Thursday

Friendship Christian will travel to West Region champion University School of Jackson today for a Division II-A sectional double header.

If the teams split today’s 5 and 7 p.m. twin bill, they will return Friday for a rubber game to determine who will play in Murfreesboro next week in the state tournament.