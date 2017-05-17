Watertown falls to Goodpasture 2-0

The move worked as Goodpasture didn’t get a hit until the fifth inning. But Watertown couldn’t bunch an attack together against Chloe Winter and the Lady Cougars scored in the fifth and sixth frames to scratch out a 2-0 win.

Watertown will take a 14-14 record to Whitwell for Friday’s sectional as the Tigerettes seek their first state tournament trip in 15 years.

“We just didn’t adjust in the box,” second-year Watertown coach Sarah Gentry said. “Chloe’s a good pitcher. We’ve seen her a lot this year. She just stayed one step ahead of us the whole game.”

As for Murrell, Gentry decided to give the Lady Cougars a different look from Alicia House.

“The last two or three times we’ve played Goodpasture, we’ve thrown Alicia House,” Gentry said. “We decided early on in the week that if we got to today, we were going to throw Sydney. They hadn’t seen her, or if they had seen her, it was only for two or three innings. We were trying to get them off of their game a little, give them something new that they hadn’t seen. They’d seen House the last two or three years.

“Sydney threw a very good game. She had a great defense behind her for most of the game. We just had a couple of brain lapses, which happens every now and then for us. We have an overall young team. The plan was to bring House in later on but Sydney threw so well that we just decided to keep her.”

Winters allowed singles to Amber Wright, Bailey Griffin and Jada Moss. She walked two and struck out 11.

Murrell gave up three hits and a walk while striking out none. Two of the hits resulted in the first run. The second came home on a squeeze bunt by Hailey Hackett, who was later cut down at the plate trying to score on a would-be wild pitch.