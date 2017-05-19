Brentwood blocks Lady Bears from state

The Lady Bruins took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning, the tying and go-ahead scores coming on Ansley Casillas’ homer to left-center field. Another run scored on an error before Alyssa Costley left the bases loaded.

Brentwood advanced to the state tournament in the second season under coach Erica Powell, who took several teams from her alma mater Friendship Christian to state.

Mt. Juliet, which started four freshmen and graduates just one (non-starting) senior, finished a 25-16 season.

“When you’re as young as we are and haven’t been in big games like this, a big hit here, a big hit there is the outcome,” Mt. Juliet coach Brad Rowlett said. “We didn’t quit. We battled. We fought through the loser’s bracket of the district tournament. We weren’t intimidated… We didn’t get the big hits, but we battled. We didn’t quit, and I’m proud of them.

“The future’s bright and today will only make us better.”

Brentwood jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Annie Bruns and a run-scoring single by Kaleigh Bottoms.

Mt. Juliet got a run back in the top of the third when Camryn Cernuto was hit by a pitch, moved up on a single by Kyli Biggs and scored on Tyffany Cargile’s single.

But Brentwood freshman Elizabeth Laviolette (whose father Peter coaches the Nashville Predators), batting ninth, sent a Costley pitch over the fence in right-center in the bottom of the third.

Mt. Juliet’s highlight inning was the fourth when the Lady Bears scored four times. Zoe Hayes reached on a bloop double to right field and scored on Lexi Stafford’s infield single. Cernuto followed with a booming double to deep left to score Stafford before scoring on Biggs’ single to center.

Watertown falls at Whitwell 8-3

WHITWELL — An eight-run second inning was all Whitwell needed, and got, in an 8-3 win over Watertown in a Class A sectional on Friday.

Watertown committed three errors in the inning and spent the rest of the day in catch-up mode. The Tigerettes scored all their runs in the third inning before finishing their season at 14-15.

“Had bases loaded a couple of times, but couldn’t get runs across,” Sarah Gentry said after her second season as coach at her alma mater came to a close. “If I had to write a book about our season, that would be our first paragraph. This time we couldn’t dig out of the hold like we had in the past.

“Out of our 30 games, I’m going to say at least 20 of them we had to fight back from a four-five-run deficit.”

Ridge Morgan had Watertown’s only RBI. Kaleigha Carter doubled and singled while McKenna George doubled.

Sydney Murrell relieved starter Alicia House after 1 2/3 innings and held Whitwell to one hit and one walk over the final 4 1/3.