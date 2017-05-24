TKA rains long balls on Friendship

The teams supplied their own thunder after waiting a total of four hours to get into the flow of the game.

King’s had the louder thunder claps in a 7-3 victory as Regan Weekly drove in six runs on a pair of home runs, including a second-inning grand slam and a two-run bomb in the fourth. Webber Madison followed Weekly’s slam with a solo blast to left.

Friendship got on the board in the third with Brice Dabbs’ two-run single. Bayley West came through with blast over the left-field fence in the sixth.

But the Lady Commanders left too many runners on base in squandering other opportunities to score as they fell to 23-12 for the season going into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. loser-out game against Davidson Academy.

Kennedy West pitched the first four innings for Friendship, surrendering all seven runs on all seven hits before Kendal Kelsh tossed the final two uneventful final innings.

King’s Kaylan Cole also allowed seven hits.

Bayley West and Riley Walker each had two hits for Friendship.

The scheduled 10 a.m. was start was initially moved back to 11 due to early-morning rain. More precipitation pushed the start time back to noon. The teams were able to play 1 1/2 innings before rain halted play again for nearly another 1 1/2 hours. The teams played under intermittent drizzle after play resumed for good.

While Friendship faced elimination Wednesday night, the individual tennis tournaments will serve off Thursday during the 9 a.m. session at Old Fort Park. Mt. Juliet seniors Josh Walker and Dylan Chambers will battle White Station sophomore Neil Arora and freshman Takuma Walter while Wilson Central sophomore Michael Mercante takes on Siegel 10th-grader Husain Al-Zubaidi. In Division II, Friendship seniors Noah Baker and Sam Burrus will battle St. George’s seniors mark Clark and John Slater Mann.

First-round winners will advance to the semifinals in the 2 p.m. session.

Firing off in earnest Thursday will be the girls’ track and field meet at Middle Tennessee State’s Dean A. Hayes Stadium. Wilson Central freshman Zoe Vlk will compete in the discus at 11:30 a.m. Watertown senior Mya Huddleston, her school’s first state qualifer in track, will compete in the shot put at 12:15 p.m.

The only boys’ action Thursday will be the Class AAA pole vault finals at 2 p.m. featuring Mt. Juliet junior Cole Shea.

The girls will return to action with running events in the 3 p.m. session, including Mt. Juliet’s 4-by-800 relay, Lebanon junior Ashley Grimes in the 300 hurdles and Mt. Juliet sophomore Julia Karsten in the 800.

The boys will take over Friday. Lebanon senior Irvaughn Dewberry will compete in the high jump at noon.

Running events will go off at 3 p.m. with Wilson Central’s 4-by-800 relay leading off the action, followed by Mt. Juliet junior Brandon Karaim in the 110 hurdles. Later on, the Golden Bear 4-by-100 relay will swing into action. Wilson Central junior Baylor Franklin and senior John Elrod will compete against each other in the 800 while senior teammate Joel Barlow will wrap up the action in the 3,200.