The TSCA names a Miss Softball for each of the three classes in all three grand divisions of Tennessee.

Smith, who signed with Middle Tennessee State, will also represent Middle Tennessee for the TSCA All-Star games where she will be joined by Friendship Christian shortstop Annalise Jarnigan.

Two of Jarnigan’s infield partners, first baseman Brice Dabbs and second baseman Brooke Eakes, were named Middle Tennessee All-State, as was Watertown outfielder Kaleigha Carter.