LGSA champions crowned

14-UNDER

Bridgepoint Surveying 9, Superior 8

Julia Boyd singled twice and Annalee Gravely, Kennadi Martin, Paige Potter and Chloe Ray once each for Bridgepoint.

Carolyn Allison doubled for Superior. Taylor Haymans drove in three runs as she and Megan Burrow each singled twice while Kailey Harvey and Emoni Jude had a single apiece.

10-UNDER

Straight Shot 2, Horne 0

Harley Brader doubled for Straight Shot while Maddye McKenzie singled twice and Avery Haymans and Emmy Pitt once each.

8-UNDER

Just Box It 14, Lester Digital 8

Teagan Fetcho singled twice and Emmy Lindsey doubled as both homered for Just Box It. Kailyn Roberts tripled, doubled and singled while Callie Dillard doubled twice and Kate Bone and Jordan Hawkins doubled and singled. Autumn Sweatt singled three times, Cassi Hayes twice and Baylin Cox and Mikayla Hubbard once each.

Alyssa Wood homered doubled and singled for Lester while Harlie Phillips tripled, doubled and singled. Lillian Fulton doubled. Marleigh Gray, Olivia Lester and Avery Taylor each singled twice and Amelia Friedhof once.