Lebanon Girls Softball Association fall league registration is available online at www.lebanongirlssoftball.com until Tuesday. An in-person registration day will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday (an incorrect date was given earlier) in the LGSA’s Baird Park clubhouse at 651 Cainsville Rd. Call Amanda Lester at 615-456-9180 or Wayne Oakley at 615-305-4590 for more information.

Wilson United Soccer signups under way

Wilson United Soccer League’s fall registration is under way online until Aug. 5 at www.wilsonunited.org. In-person signings are scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July at Dick’s Sports Goods in Mt. Juliet and from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5 at The Village Camp in Lebanon. Cost for U5-15 is $85, which includes eight games and a jersey ($10 discount if using a previous season’s jersey). For 18-older, the coast is $40 for a six-game schedule on Saturday afternoons with jersey included. For more information, visit the league’s website or phone 615-416-2505.

Blue Devil Golf Classic on Aug. 12

The Lebanon Blue Devil Golf Classic, a fundraiser for the LHS boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, will be held Aug. 12 at Pine Creek Golf Course, 1835 Logue Rd., Mt. Juliet. Registration will run from 7-7:45 a.m. with the shotgun start for the four-person scramble at 8. Lunch will follow the round. Breakfast will also be provided. Entry fee is $100. For more information, call tournament directors Jim McDowell at 615-347-2531 or Cory Barrett at 615-804-2750.