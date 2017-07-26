Hot Rods roar to state ti

Coming off an 18-17 loss to the Gold, the Hot Rods came roaring back behind a home run by Alyssa Wood, a triple by Kailyn Roberts; doubles by Olivia Lester, Callie Dillard and Avery Taylor and several singles by Roberts, Lester, Wood, Autumn Sweatt, Abby Smith, Harlie Phillips, Teagan Fetcho and Amiyah Hodghe.

Lebanon entered the championship round undefeated in bracket play but were edged by Mt. Juliet to set up the “if necessary” game.

The Hot Rods opened the tournament with a three-inning 12-0 win over the SWA Renegades in pool play. Reagan Schmitz drove in two runs in the bottom of the third.

They followed by a 12-2 win over the Mt. Juliet Black before bowing to the Mt. Juliet Gold 14-3 in the final pool game.

The Rods bounced back in the elimination round with a 12-11 win over the Mt. Juliet Black on an RBI single by Fetcho in the bottom of the fourth.

Smith and Wood homered in a 13-3 win over Lewis County while Dillard drove in six runs on two doubles.

They advanced to the championship round with a 12-10 win over the Mt. Juliet Gold.

Lebanon finished the season 20-9, including the USGF 8-under state championship last month.