Phoenix ink pair of transfers

Arndt posted a 26-4 record with 134 strikeouts in 178.2 innings of work last season for the Marauders. She registered 11 complete games in 37 appearances and 33 starts, earning Western State East Conference Pitcher of the Year honors.

As a freshman, she registered a 15-5 mark in 28 contests with five complete games, striking out 81 in 129.1 innings of work. She missed the entire 2016 season before returning last year.

The Lancaster, Calif., native was a first team All-Conference performer as a senior at Quartz Hill High School in Quartz Hill, Calif., for coach Scott Runblade. She is the daughter of Mike and Shery Arndt.

Hegre batted .352 with four doubles, three triples, three homers, 23 RBIs and 49 runs scored in 44 contests, posting first team All- Western State East Conference honors. She also drew 23 walks and posted a .453 on-base percentage at AVC.

As a freshman, she batted .389 with three doubles, one triple, 16 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 90 at-bats, drawing 13 walks with a .472 on-base percentage in 2015. Hegre played in just one game in 2016 due to an injury.

She was a two-year letterwinner at Lancaster High School in Lancaster, Calif., garnering all-league accolades as a junior and senior. She also earned three letters in soccer at Lancaster and is the daughter of Thomas and Jamie Hegre.

Arndt and Hegre joins Kristian Davis, of Union City; Brigid Antonelli, of Redondo Beach, Calif.; Paola Del Valle, of St. Cloud, Fla.; Paige Robinson, of Lebanon; Kayla Rainey, of Madison; Brice Dabbs, of Lebanon; Kayley Caplinger, of Auburntown; Callie Perkins, of Huntland; Hope Titchbourne, of Bozeman, Mont.; Sydney Adkins, of LaFayette, Ga.; Ashley Faught, of Union City; and Shelby Phelps, of Owensboro, Ky., in this year’s recruiting class.