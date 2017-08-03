LGSA all-stars

Members of the Lebanon Girls Softball Association Team Lester 8-under all-stars are Emma Broomfield, Molly Followill, Lillian Fulton, Adilynn Harris, Olivia Lester, Aryanna McCarver, Analyn McKenzie, Harlie Phillips, Julianna Pruitt, Haven Risner, Avery Taylor and Alyssa Wood. Coaches are Amanda Lester, Marisja Wood and Eric Broomfield.

Members of the LGSA Team Fetcho 8-under all-stars are Sophie Bayes, Kate Bone, Callie Dillard, Teagan Fetcho, Jordan Hawkins, Waverly Head, Amiyah Hodge, Graycn Milliken, Kailyn Roberts, Reagan Schmitz, Abby Smith and Autumn Sweatt. Coaches are T.J. and Alissa Fetcho and Amanda Dillard.