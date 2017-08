Curt Parsons Memorial Sportsmanship winner

Wilson Bank & Trust won the Lebanon Girls Softball Association 8-under Curt Parsons Memorial Sportsmanship Award. Players are Marlie Beaty, Avalyn Broach, Molly Followill, Kloe Kamm, Labreion Kirkendoll, Addison Lattimore, Jadan Warmath, Analyn McKenzie, Carolyn Natte, Julianna Pruitt and Rylee Rogers. Crystal Broach is the coach.