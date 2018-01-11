Lebanon High’s softball team will hold its annual chili supper and silent auction from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $5 and will include chili, grilled cheese, dessert and drink. All money raised will go to support the 2018 Lady Devil team. Tickets may be purchased from any LHS softball player or at the event. Players are also selling $1 donation tickets for a chance to win a set of tires from Bridgestone.

LGSA online signups under way

Registration for the 2018 Lebanon Girls Softball Association spring season for ages 4-14 is now open on the league’s website www.lebanongirlssoftball.com. In-person signups will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 20 and 27 at the LGSA clubhouse in Baird Park at 651 Cainsville Pike. For more information, email lebanongirlssoftball@gmail.com or phone Amanda Lester at 615-456-9180.