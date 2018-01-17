CU picked seventh in MSC preseason poll

The Phoenix lost both games in the Mid-South Conference Championships last season dropping a 5-2 decision to Campbellsville University and a 5-3 decision to Georgetown College. The squad finished with an overall record of 17-33-1 and a conference mark of 2-22.

Head coach Heather Stanfill enters her ninth season at Cumberland with 13 returning letterwinners, including six starters and two pitchers along with 13 newcomers. Senior Imani Torregano and junior Courtney Miles were voted Second Team All-Mid-South Conference last season.

Torregano posted a .382 batting average and scored 17 runs while Tyra Graham batted .324 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 30 RBIs. Miles hit five homers, six doubles and 24 RBIs and Shae Dunn finished the season batting .333 with 15 runs, five home runs and 27 RBIs.

Lindsey Wilson was picked as the favorite to win the 2018 Mid-South Conference regular season title, earning a total of 48 points and six of the eight first-place votes. Campbellsville was selected second with 43 points and two first-place votes, while Georgetown followed with 37 points.

Shawnee State ranked fourth with 28 points followed by the University of the Cumberlands with 25 points and the University of Pikeville with 17. Cumberland University and Kentucky Christian rounded out the poll.

Cumberland will open its season Feb. 20 with a doubleheader against Truett-McConnell beginning at 1 p.m.