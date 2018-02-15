2018 Softball Preview - Infielders/Catchers

Head coach Heather Stanfill sat down with GoCumberlandAthletics.com recently for an interview about her team, previewing players and positions for the upcoming season.

Today’s preview includes infielders and catchers, with pitchers and outfielders coming on Friday.

The Phoenix return just one everyday infielder a sophomore Tyra Graham with the graduations of seniors Tessa Tomaselli and Jocelyn Hernandez. Five different players started games at second base, with junior Kayala Hoppenjans getting the most with 24. That means two new faces on the corners for Cumberland this season.

Hernandez earned All-Mid-South Conference honors last season at third base, batting .402 with 13 doubles, two home runs, 23 RBIs and 25 runs scored while starting all 51 contests.

“Brigid Antonelli is a new kid from California who will play third base, but she can really play anywhere. She can catch, she can play centerfield, she can move all around,” Stanfill said. “Her junior college coach said they would move her wherever they felt like a team would hit the ball the most. When I scouted her at El Camino [College], I watched her play a game in centerfield, a game at shortstop, a game at third [base] and a game behind the plate, so she’s very versatile.

“She’s really good for us at third base. Our bunt [coverage] is something we have struggled with for several years and she will give us a dimension and an athleticism there we haven’t had for a while. She’s going to make some mistakes, but she’s going to be more aggressive and you can live with that as a coach.”

Graham enjoyed a tremendous freshman campaign last season, starting 49 games at shortstop while batting .324 with 14 doubles, four home runs, 30 RBIs and 30 runs scored. She also hit first or second in the lineup in all 49 of her starts, with Stanfill showing great confidence in the Smithville, Tenn., native.

“We really talked with Tyra a lot about having confidence, especially defensively. She gets to a lot of balls up the middle and in the 5-6 hole but then she can’t quite finish the play or the ball tips off her glove, so we talked to her about just staying a little bit lower.

“Her biggest issue defensively last year was after her and [Taylor Woodring] collided on a play early in the season. After that she was very hesitant to go after balls, tweeners between the infield and outfield. That was something we really talked about and I think that’s just confidence and also being louder on the field. She’s definitely gotten more vocal and I think that that will help.”

Hoppenjans started 24 contests at second base but Stanfill and assistant coach Stephanie Theall tried several different players there in the fall with mixed results. The Phoenix also must replace four-year starter Tomaselli at first base.

“I wasn’t very happy after the fall with where we were on the right side of the infield. We weren’t solid. [Kayala] is able to play a lot of different places, in the outfield or the infield, she’s pretty consistent. She’s not going to be flashy, but she’ll be confident and reliable.

“Tawnee [Hegre] has really turned it on at first base,” Stanfill said. “She’s another new kid for us. First base was not her primary position before last year. We had our catchers practicing [at first base] and I think it got some people’s attention.

“I think [Tawnee] has really stepped up since she got some competition there. She’s a lefty who can really hit and she’s strong. If we can get her to where she will focus at first base [defensively], then she can definitely have some playing time there.

Sophomore catcher Courtney Miles garnered All-Conference accolades last season, batting .309 with six doubles, five homers, 24 RBIs and 16 runs scored in 50 games. Miles did not play softball in the fall before transferring to Cumberland in January last year and wore down physically as the season progressed from catching every game and also not having six months in the strength and conditioning program at CU.

“Courtney is in much better shape. She’s definitely put a lot of effort into getting in shape during the summer and fall. We challenged her with a lot of things even though she was an All-Conference player last year, to be more aggressive and be more intense.

“I talked with her about how that improving defensively and standing out as a total player in our conference, which has always had really good catchers on multiple teams.”

Newcomer Paola Del Valle will share the duties behind the plate this season with Miles, which should help both players with the wear-and-tear of catching everyday.

“Paola is very energetic and she brings a lot of intensity. She always talks about how she has that Latina flavor. She’s always going to tell you what she thinks. She’s got that rapport with the whole team, so we’ve challenged Courtney to match that same intensity when she’s off the field. That’s a little bit more difficult because that’s just not [Courtney’s] personality, but she has picked up her pace a little bit and that will help not just the player but also our team.