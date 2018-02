The Centre College sophomore hit .308 for the Colonels during the opening tournament of the season, but it was the timing of her hits that mattered the most. In the season opener against Piedmont, Aubuchon went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, driving in three runs and scoring once. On Sunday, against Greensboro, Aubuchon stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning in a tie game and delivered the game-winning single in a 4-3 victory for the Colonels.