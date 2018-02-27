Six-run inning helps CU split against RedHawks

Martin Methodist (6-4) got ahead early scoring one run in the second inning, off an RBI single by Raegan Hannah to left field.

In the bottom of the third Taylor Woodring singled to right field with one out in the inning and Tyra Graham singled through the left side moving Woodring to second. Imani Torregano’s infield single loaded the bases for the Phoenix and Kayley Caplinger reached on a fielder’s choice, but Woodring was thrown out coming home.

Antonelli’s 2 RBI single up the middle drove home Graham and Torregano to put CU ahead, 2-1.

Cumberland (8-3) scored six runs in the fifth inning putting them ahead for good in the first game of the day. Torregano singled through the left side and then stole second. Antonelli singled down the right field line and advanced to second and then to third on a throwing error by the right fielder. Torregano scored home on the play.

Paola Del Valle was hit by a pitch and with runners at first and third Shelby Phelps singled down the left field line plating Antonelli. Courtney Miles drew a walk at the next at bat, loading the bases once again for the Phoenix. Kayala Hoppenjans was also hit by a pitch to get on base and bringing home pinch runner Brianna Gregory.

Sydney Watson came in to pitch for the RedHawks and Woodring reached on an error by the shortstop, advancing all base runners including scoring home Phelps. Graham’s 2 RBI single up the middle brought home Miles and Hoppenjans for a 6-2 lead.

Graham went 2-for-4 with one run and 2 RBIs and Antonelli added two hits, one run and three RBIs. Kayley Caplinger picked up the victory, allowing one run, one hit and striking out three batters. Alexa Snyder pitched two innings in relief, allowing no hits, no runs and striking out one.

Raegan finished the game with one hit and one RBI and Baylee Mellott pitched 4 2/3 innings for the RedHawks allowing nine hits, eight runs, three earned, and striking out two.

Addie Baird singled to left field and Kristen Littrell drew a walk to start off the third inning. Taylor Ferguson’s 2 RBI double to right field drove home Baird and Littrell. Taylor Mitchell’s sac bunt advanced Ferguson to scoring position and Taylor Hurfor’s single through the left side plated Ferguson.

Hurford then stole second and Carson Coble singled to right field moving Hurford to third. Porter doubled to left center bringing home Hurford and advancing Coble to third. Kaitlin Kralj came into finish off the inning but Hannah singled up the middle batting in two final runs for the RedHawks.

Caplinger hit her first home run of the year down the left line in the bottom of the fourth to put the Phoenix on the board. In the fifth inning CU plated two more runs by Graham who hit a double to left field bringing home Woodring and Tawnee Hegre.

In the top of the sixth Ferguson singled to left field driving home Baird and Cumberland responded with one run in the bottom of the inning to pull within three, 7-4.

In the seventh the RedHawks tacked on one more run as Porter doubled to left field to get on base and a single up the middle by McFarlan brought home Porter for an 8-4 victory.

Morgan Ardnt started the game for the Phoenix, allowing six runs, on six hits and walking one. Kralj pitched 2 2/3 innings allowing one run on six hits and Snyder finished the game for the squad, pitching 1 2/3 innings, with one run on two hits.

Antonelli collected one hit, one run and one RBI and Graham added one hit and 2 RBIs.

Cumberland will play host to Bethel University on Thursday for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.