Forecasts call for a 90 percent chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday on already-soaked ground from one of the wettest months of February in recorded history in middle Tennessee. No time has been set for the March 11 doubleheader as of yet.

Cumberland will hit the road for the first time this weekend, traveling to Agnes Scott College for a twin bill on Friday as well as doubleheaders at Edward Waters College on Monday and Middle Georgia State on Tuesday.