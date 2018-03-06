TXR splits twin bill with Forks River

Earlier, Forks River scored four times in the bottom of the fifth inning to walk off with a 6-5 win.

The Lady Hornets gradually built a 4-0 lead midway through the fourth inning before Forks River began its comeback with two in the bottom of the inning.

Drennon had half of Tuckers Crossroads’ six hits. Madison Smith, Aly Dickerson and Emma Kate Bass rounded out the TXR hit parade.

Dickerson pitched all 4 2/3 innings for Tuckers Crossroads, allowing three hits while striking out 12.

Tuckers Crossroads will play host to Satterfield at 4 p.m. Thursday.