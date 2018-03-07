Friendship outscores Gordonsville 11-7

The Lady Commanders led 7-3 going into the fourth inning before Gordonsville scored four times to tie the score. Friendship answered with four in the bottom half of the inning.

Kennedy Scharfman led the Lady Commanders with four RBI on two doubles. Deshea Oakley singled twice and Lauren Ritter, Kyndal Pitzer and Landry West once. Gabby Lowe and Izzy Tune each singled and drove in a run.

Friendship will play host to Southside at 4:30 p.m. Thursday before traveling to Cannon County for a 5 p.m. start Friday in Woodbury.