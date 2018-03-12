Graham's seven hits, two homers, lead to doubleheader sweep

Bethel University (5-11) started the game off with a single by Dominique Todd through the left side and a sac bunt by Emily Thurmond advance Todd to scoring position. Iesha Kizer filed out to right field as Todd moved to third and Casey Wade’s double to left center drove home Todd for the first run of the game.

Cumberland (14-3) responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning as Graham singled through the right side and stole second and Imani Torregano drew a walk. Kayley Caplinger’s RBI single through the left side plated Graham and moved Torregano to third.

Kayala Hoppenjans reached on a fielder’s choice as Torregano was thrown out at third and Caplinger advanced to second. Tawnee Hegre then walked for bases loaded and Paola Del Valle was hit by a pitch bringing in Caplinger. Shelby Phelps then drew another walk as Hoppenjans scored to put the Phoenix up, 3-1.

In the bottom of the third Hegre was hit by a pitch to get on base and a sac bunt by Del Valle advanced pinch runner Brianna Gregory to second. Phelps then reached on a fielding error by the shortstop and Gregory moved to third. Graham’s 2 RBI single down the left field line brought home both runners for a 5-1 advantage.

Phelp’s single up the middle in the bottom of the fifth drove in pinch runner Ashley Wilson and Graham’s two-run homer to left center put Cumberland ahead for good, 8-1.

The Wildcats scored two runs in the sixth with a 2 RBI single to right field by pinch hitter Hollee Henson and added one run in the seventh to pull within four, with a double down the left-field line by Kizer bringing home Hunt.

Graham went 3-for-4 at the plate and recorded two runs and four RBIs in the opener. Phelps added two runs, one hit and two RBIs.

Caplinger picked up her fifth win of the season, pitching five innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out one. Kaitlin Kralj pitched two innings in relief, allowing three runs, four hits and striking out two.

In the second game Cumberland plated one run in the opening inning and Graham started the lineup off with a double to left center. Torregano followed with a bunt single and a sac fly by Caplinger drove home Graham.

Graham hit another two-run homer to left center in the third inning to put the Phoenix up 3-0.

Bethel University scored two runs in the fourth, off a throwing error to the first baseman bringing home Cochran and Miller.

In the bottom of the fourth Hegre drew a walk and then stole second and Del Valle also walked for runners at first and second. Woodring then singled to left field bringing home Hegre and Woodring and Del Valle then advanced on a wild pitch.

Graham doubled to left-center driving home Del Valle and Woodring to put Cumberland ahead, 6-2. Torregano then singled up the middle and Graham scored on the play. Caplinger’s RBI single to left field plated CU’s final run of the inning for an 8-2 lead.

In the sixth inning Henson singled through the left side bringing home a run and with bases loaded Adkins drew a walk plating another run to pull the Wildcats within four, 8-4.

The Phoenix responded with a three-run sixth inning, with Caplinger reaching on an error by the shortstop and Woording scoring on the play with one out in the inning. Hegre’s 2 RBI single to left field scored home Caplinger and Torregano for an 11-4 victory.

Morgan Arndt pitched six-plus innings for the Phoenix, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out seven batters, picking up the win.

Graham had another successful game, recording three runs, four hits, and four RBis. Woodring collected three hits, three runs and one RBI.

Cumberland will be back in action on Thursday, playing host to Stillman College for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.