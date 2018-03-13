Friendship wins two more in Gulf Shores

Earlier in the day, the Lady Commanders rode the pitching of Kennedy West to a 5-0 win over Madison Central.

Gulf Shores led 3-2 through three innings before Friendship went back in front with three in the fourth and broke the game open with five in the fifth as the Lady Commanders climbed to 4-0 for the two-day-old season.

Sydney McCormick hit a grand slam home run while and West homered and drove in two against Gulf Shores. McCormick and Bayley West each had two of the Lady Commanders’ nine hits.

Kyleigh Pitzer pitched four innings and West one for Friendship. Pitzer struck out five and West two as the pair allowed six hits.

Against Madison Central, West struck out seven in a five-inning four-hitter.

Friendship finished with six hits as the Lady Commanders scored all their runs in the fourth and fifth frames. Hannah Alexander homered and drove in two runs while Brooke Jones and Anna Taylor each tacked on an RBI. Joy Osipchuk had two hits.

Clarke, Smith lead Lady Saints to opening win

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian opened its season Monday with a 10-2 trouncing of Trousdale County behind three RBI and a pair of triples by Samantha Clarke.

The Lady Jackets grabbed a 1-0 lead on a first-inning error.

Mt. Juliet Christian answered with three runs in the bottom half on a hit by sophomore Megan Black, an RBI by senior Caitlyn Smith and a run-scoring triple by junior Clarke.

The Lady Saints scored three more in the third. Smith’s single was followed by Clarke’s two-run triple and eighth-grader K.J. Alsup’s RBI double.

Megan Blackwell singled leading off the Lady Saint fourth. Junior Maddie Eaglen doubled and Smith singled to drive in a run.

Trousdale County collected two singles and its final run in the fifth.

Smith pitched seven innings, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out three.