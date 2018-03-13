Whited named GMAC Player of the Week

The sophomore from Friendship Christian sported a .526 batting average in five games while splitting time in the outfield and the hot corner defensively for the Trojans, who pace the Great Midwest standings at 12-7 overall.

She had at least one hit in contests against Barry, St. Cloud State, Minnesota Morohead, Pittsburgh-Johnstown and Nyack. She racked up 10 hits in 19 at-bats, scored seven times and recorded six RBI.

Whited also had four extra-base hits, including two home runs, a pair of doubles and a triple.

She had a big game to start the week on Tuesday against Sunshine State Conference opponent Barry with a 3-for-4 game with her second career grand slam home run. She also doubled and scored twice.

Whited followed that up two days later with a pair of multi-hit games against SCSU and MSUM, including her second homer of the week.

This is her first career weekly conference honor. Whited is now batting .377 on the season in all 17 games started. She currently leads the league with six home runs.