Alexander’s five RBI leads Lady Commanders past Lebanon

Sydney McCormick drove in three runs and Bayley West two as West and Alexander homered as part of Friendship’s 11-hit attack. Alexander (whose homer was a grand slam), Cameron Burton, Anna Belle Cooksey and Joy Osipchuk each collected three hits.

Kennedy West pitched four innings for the win, allowing nine hits.

Brianna Nagelhout and Anna Bennett collected multiple hits for the Lady Devils, who cut a 6-0 deficit in half with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. After Friendship scored five more in the fourth, Lebanon got its final two in the home half.

Friendship followed with its first loss of the season after five wins, 9-4 to Lincoln County.

The Lady Commanders jumped to a 3-0 lead in toe top of he first inning and 4-2 in the third before the Lady Falcons scored four in the bottom half and three in the fourth.

Each team had eight hits, but Friendship had four errors to Lincoln County’s none.

McCormick had three hits while West drove in two runs for Friendship.