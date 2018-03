The Lady Wildcats, under new coach Melissa Weiland, played teams from Alabama, Tennessee and Texas. They lost in the quarterfinal round to eventual runner-up Bob Jones (Huntsville, Ala.).

The junior varsity won both its games over Gulf Shores and Mooreville (Miss.).

Central will return home before traveling to Ravenwood on Monday for a 6:30 p.m. varsity game. The JV will play at 5.