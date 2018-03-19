Graham named Mid-South Player of the Week

Graham batted .700 (14-for-20) with two homers, 12 runs and 10 RBIs helping the Phoenix win all six games last week and extend their winning streak to 10 games.

The Smithville native recorded seven hits, two homers and eight RBIs in a sweep over Bethel University last Monday. In a four-game series against Stillman College over the weekend, Graham recorded seven hits, seven runs and two RBIs, while adding six stolen bases during the week for the Phoenix.

This is Graham’s first weekly honor of the season and second of her career.

Cumberland will travel to Bryan College on Tuesday for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.