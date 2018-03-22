Big innings lift Lady Commanders past MJCA

The Lady Commanders jumped to a 5-0 first-inning lead. Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to within 5-3 in the second before Friendship pulled away.

Brooke Jones drove in four Friendship runs while Hannah Alexander had three RBI and Cameron Burton two. Burton, Jones and Sydney McCormick each collected three of the Lady Commanders’ 17 hits. MJCA also committed nine errors.

Kyleigh Pitzer pitched four innings for Friendship, striking out six. The Lady Saints finished with three hits.

Friendship will play in the Southern Warrior Classic this weekend. Mt. Juliet Christian will visit Donelson Christian at 5 p.m. April 2.