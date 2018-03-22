Lady ‘Cat comeback falls short 7-5

The Highlanders led 7-0 through three innings in chasing starter Ashley Foster.

The Lady Wildcats began their comeback in the top of the fifth. Maddie Michaelson scored on a wild pitch before Kenzie Meador reached on an error to score Gracie Hill. Meador stole second base with Sydnee Richetto scoring on the catcher’s errant throw. Kaylee Richetto singled home Meador. Kaylee Richetto scored the final run on a wild pitch.

Time expired following the sixth inning as Central slipped to 3-5 for the season.

Kaylee Richetto led the Lady Wildcats’ offense with two hits.

Central will return to Murfreesboro on Friday with a 2 p.m. game against Florence, Ala., and a 4 p.m. tilt against Milan at Starplex.