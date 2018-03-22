Watertown holds off Smith County 10-8

The Tigerettes broke a 1-1 tie with five runs in the second inning. They got one in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Smith County came back with five in the bottom of the seventh against starter Alicia House. Zoe Baskin came on to record the final three outs for the save.

Baskin, the winning pitcher, was also one of the top hitters with three hits, including a home run and double with two RBI. Leadoff batter Abby Cooper had four hits, including a triple. Jada Moss drove in two runs and McKenna George, Ridge Morgan and Madi Hearn one each as all four had two hits apiece as Watertown finished with 16 hits.

Smith County collected 17 hits.

Watertown will play host to Macon County at 5 p.m. Tuesday.