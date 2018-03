The Lady Hornets scored two runs in the first inning and once in the second as Dickerson and Jaina Drennon each drove in a run. Drennon had two of Tuckers’ six hits while Emma Kate Bass, Callie Buhler and Savana Bone each finished with one.

Dickerson allowed one hit in five innings, striking out 10. She had a shutout going until the fifth.

Tuckers Crossroads will be at home at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Forks River