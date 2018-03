The Lady Devils scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and blew the game open with five in the fourth.

Kennedy Scharfman tripled, singled and scored Friendship’s lone run on an RBI by Kristen Smith, who struck out four from the circle. Cloe Smith and Emily Richerson also had a hit for the Lady Commanders, who fell to 4-3.

Friendship will play host to Carroll-Oakland on Monday and West Wilson the following day with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.