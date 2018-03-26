DCA holds off Lady Commander comeback 7-6

After spotting Friendship a run in the bottom of the first inning, DCA scored three times in the fourth inning and four in the fifth. The Lady Commanders’ five in the sixth weren’t enough.

DCS outhit Friendship 12-10. Emily Barnett’s three hits led the Lady Wildcats while Samantha Zapton drove in five runs.

Brooke Jones had two RBI for Friendship.

DCA’s Alex Behnke struck out nine batters and Friendship’s Kennedy West fanned seven as both went the full seven innings in the circle.

Friendship is scheduled to travel to Nashville Christian on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.