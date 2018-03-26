Tigerettes edge Lady Aviators 16-15

The game was a Watertown home game played at WBMS due to field conditions at Three Forks Park.

The Tigerettes spotted Winfree Bryant two runs in the top of the first inning before taking control with nine in the bottom of the frame. The Lady Aviators came back with five runs in the second and three in the third for a 10-9 edge. But Watertown got two in the third, three in the fourth and one each in the fifth and sixth, barely offsetting the five scored by Winfree Bryant in the fourth.

Winfree Bryant outhit Watertown 14-10.

Megan Burrow drove in five Winfree Bryant runs on four hits. Yasmin Corralejo and Alaina Smith had three hits each and Summer Sesnan two as all three knocked in two scores.

Winfree Bryant is scheduled to travel to Macon County on Tuesday and Algood on Thursday.