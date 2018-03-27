Friendship pulls away from Nashville Christian

A two-run homer staked the Lady Eagles to a first-inning lead.

Friendship pecked away with single scores in the second, third and fourth innings as Hannah Alexander and Cameron Burton each banged out an RBI single. Four Lady Commanders crossed the plate in the fifth on RBI by

Burton, Bayley West, Joy Osipchuk and Kyleigh Pitzer.

Pitzer pitched four innings for the win, allowing two hits on as many runs while striking out four. Kennedy West threw the final three frames for the save, striking out six.

Friendship outhit Nashville Christian 13-5. Burton, Alexander and Elizabeth Miller each had two hits for the Lady Commanders. Alexander and Sydney McCormick each drove in two runs.