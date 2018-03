Thursday calls for a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms during the day which increases to a 100 percent chance of rain that night, with one to two inches of rain expected.

The teams are now scheduled to play at 2 p.m. CT on Friday and noon on Saturday.

Cumberland enters to series 24-5 overall, sweeping Freed-Hardeman on Tuesday, defeating the Lions 5-3 and 4-3. The Phoenix are 2-2 in Mid-South Conference play, after splitting with Shawnee State last weekend.