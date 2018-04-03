DCA overtakes MJCA 5-4

Hits by Megan Blackwell and Kinsley Barge staked the Lady Saints to a 1-0 first-inning lead.

After DCA went up 2-1 in the bottom of the first, Mt. Juliet Christian scored twice in the third when freshman Bethany Lyons singled to left field and scored on a double to center by Sam Clarke. Barga’s triple to center put the Lady Saints in front 3-2.

MJCA tacked on another run in the top of the fourth before the bottom fell out in the home half as DCA remained in first place in the Middle Region District 2-A.