Dickerson drives in five in Tuckers triumph, pitches one-hitter with 10 strikeouts

Three Lady Hornets crossed the plate in the first innings, seven in the second and four in the third as they finished with 11 hits to Mt. Juliet Christian’s one.

Aly Dickerson drove in five runs as she, Jaina Drennon and Savannah Bone each had two hits. Maddison Wall knocked in two runs. Madison Smith and Callie Buhler each banged out a hit. Emma Kate Bass drew four walks and stole three bases.

Dickerson was also dominating in the circle with 10 strikeouts.

Tuckers Crossroads will travel to Watertown’s Three Forks Park on Thursday to take on the Tigerettes.