Friendship rolls past DCA 15-4

Allyson Stallworth went 4-for-4, including a double, and three runs batted in. Kennedy Scharfman drove in two runs on a triple and single while Kristen Smith had three hits and an RBI.

Frankie McDaniel drove in three runs on two hits. Landry West had an RBI as she and Deshea Oakley had two hits apiece. Cloe Smith knocked in two runs as she and Emmy Pitt each had a hit.

Kristen Smith struck out five in a route-going performance from the circle as the Lady Commanders climbed to 8-3.

Friendship will travel to Mt. Juliet Christian on Wednesday and play host to Southside on Thursday.