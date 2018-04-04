Lebanon run-rules Centennial 11-1

Back-to-back doubles by Aaryn Grace Lester and Anna Bennett ended the game in the fifth as Lebanon improved to 10-8.

Lebanon led 1-0 in the first inning and broke the game open with six scores in the second, highlighted by Brizeida Chavez’s three-run double. Madi Kimble also had an RBI double in the uprising.

Briana Nagelhout hit a sacrifice fly during a three-run third. She also singled, as did Lester and Morgan Jones while Addie Grace Porter doubled.

Carlie Fox pitched 3 1/3 innings for the win, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out five. Addison Fuller fired the final 1 2.3 frames, allowing a hit while fanning five.

Lebanon will play host to district rival Beech on Thursday. The junior varsity will play at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at around 6.

The Lady Devils were originally scheduled to play at Mt. Juliet on Tuesday. The game has been rescheduled for April 14 with the JV playing at 1 p.m. with the varsity to follow.