Upperman tops Tigerettes

The Lady Bees scored four runs in the top of the second inning and added one more in each subsequent frame until getting five in the sixth and one more in the seventh.

The Tigerettes had single tallies in the second, fourth and sixth innings.Ridge Morgan homered for one run. Leadoff batter Abby Cooper went 3-for-3 with an RBI while No. 9 hitter Zoe Baskin singled twice and knocked in a score. Cooper and Halee Hunt tripled as Watertown notched nine hits.

Upperman had 16 hits off of Baskin, who persevered through the entire seven innings.