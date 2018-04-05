Baird outscores Southside 12-8

Hailey Reese squeezed home a Southside run as the Lady Saints scored twice for a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

Southside tried to come back with four runs in the fifth as Reese, Abby Hall and Mackenzie McDonald drove in runs.

Walter J. Baird banged out 12 hits off Southside starter Parker Herrin and reliever Camryn Langly.

Southside hitters tallied seven hits, with McDonald and Taelor Chang notching two each. Both of Chang’s hits were doubles while McDonald and Lily Waddle also doubled. Hall homered.